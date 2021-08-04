Ashley Renee Bailey, 28, found eternal peace on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, after a long and brave battle with cancer.
Our lives were blessed with Ashley on Oct. 7, 1992. Her eyes were as blue as the ocean and her smile stole our hearts from that day forward. She will be remembered for her contagious laughter, pure heart and love for helping others. She was a loving daughter, loyal sister and friend and incredibly devoted aunt.
Long time resident of the Villa Rica area, Ashley enjoyed high school football games, music, the outdoors and spending quality time with her family and close friends. Ashley was a brave, strong and beautiful woman who had accepted the Lord into her heart.
Those left to cherish her memory include her parents, Randy and Regina Bailey, of Carrollton; sister and brother-in-law, Kristen Bailey Sealock and Justin Sealock, of Rockmart; brother and sister-in-law, Chris Bailey and Bre Addison, of Carrollton; longtime best friend and coworker, Ariel Reed, of Villa Rica; grandmother, Cindy Brill; aunts and uncles, Dawn Bailey and Tanner Young, of Temple, Joey and Jessica Roos, of Carrollton, Kim Bailey, of Temple, and Eugene Roos, of Buchanan; beloved nieces and cousins, Bryleigh White and Madi Sealock, Ashley “Little Ashley” Bailey, Brittany and Payton Matthews, Allyssa, Cara and Brayleigh Boyd, Trent, Justin, Spencer, Kyle, Ryder and Oscar Roos; fiancé, Josh Smith; and many friends.
She is joined in eternal happiness by her grandparents, Randy and Debra Bailey and Eugene Roos Sr., as well as her infant daughter, Pasha Lee Bailey.

J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.
