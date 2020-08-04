Artie Lewis

Ms. Artie Lorene (Carver) Lewis, 78, of Temple passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2020.
She was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Saturday, June 20, 1942. Ms. Lewis was the only daughter and eldest child of the late-Virgil Carver and the late-Florence (Alkern) Carver.
Artie is predeceased by her brothers, James Carver and Jackie Lee Carver.
Survivors include her three sons, Scott and Liz Bell, of Indianapolis, Rex and Stephanie Bell, of Temple, and Dennis Bell of South Georgia; three grandchildren, Tony Bell of Indianapolis, Nick Bell of Indianapolis and Michael Bell of Mississippi; two great-grandchildren, Aelynn Bell, Kyndall Bell and a number of other relatives. In accordance with Ms. Lewis’ wishes, she will be cremated.
The family plans to hold a service in Indianapolis at a later date. Messages of condolence can be made to the family by signing the online guestbook at www.croftfuneralhome.
com. Cremation services are being provided by Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Temple.
