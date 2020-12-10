Arthur Moore, 61, of Forest Park, Georgia, died on Dec. 3, 2020.
Celebration of life services will be held on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Forest Hill Cemetery, 722 Conley Road in Forest Park. Viewing will be on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Historic Westend Chapel, 1003 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW in Atlanta, Georgia. MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL ATTENDEES FOR EACH EVENT.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0066.
