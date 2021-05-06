Mr. Arthur Cousins, 90, of Bremen, Georgia, died on April 26, 2021.
Celebration of life services will be held
on Friday, May 7,
2021, at 1 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Road in Carrollton, Georgia 30117, Bro. Dennis Gamble, Eulogist.
Interment will follow in Carrollton City Cemetery in Carrollton. Viewing will be on Thursday, May 6, 2021, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND.
Mr. Arthur Lee Cousins, also known as “Hubcap/Unc/Hub/Gabby,” was born on Nov. 24, 1930, in Carroll County, Georgia, to the late Arthur Cousins and Albunia Yates Cousins Forman.
In addition to his parents, Arthur was preceded in death by his wife, Lilla Florence Thornton Cousins; his brothers, Henry Cousins, Hames Cousins, Chester Cousins, Minnie Lee Cousins, John Willie “Bubba” Cousins; sister, Margaret Jenkins.
Arthur was first married to Essie Bell McGlocton Cousins Strickland. To this union six children were born: Harold (Beverly) Cousins, Lee Edwin (Rachel Cousins, Dennis (Lasonda) Cousin, Frances (Louis) Bailey, Shelly Hudson and Karen (Chris) Geter.
Arthur was a superb plumber and electrician for 55 years. He never met a stranger. He was able to light up any room he entered with his smile and humorous personality. For a 90-year-old person, he had an excellent memory.
Arthur leaves to cherish his six children and four stepchildren, Peggy (Ricky) Williams, Fredrick Johnson, Tammie (Clark) Buffington and Kimiko Johnson Caters; three sisters, Carrie Mae Walker, Beatrice (Rufus) Carter and Katherine Cousins; two brothers, Paul (Zhane) Cousins and Joe Forman.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel; 770-836-0066.
