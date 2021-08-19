Mr. Arthur Murroe Calhoun, 89, of Bremen, passed
away on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at
his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Mr. Calhoun was born on March 30, 1932, in Bowdon, Georgia, to the late Edna Johnson Calhoun and the late Otis Murroe Calhoun.
After high school, he joined U.S. Air Force. For many years, Mr. Calhoun owned and operated Calhoun’s Alignment Shop on Highway 27 in Bremen. He loved working on cars and tinkering with anything that needed fixing. He was a “Jack of all trades.”
He had his pilot’s license, and he and Sandra would fly to Panama City to eat dinner and be back that night. His wife
of 64 years, Sandra, went on to heaven before him on May 28, 2021.
Mr. Calhoun’s greatest enjoyment was making his children and grandchildren
smile.
He was a charter member of Mount Holly Church of
God.
In addition to his parents and his wife, he is preceded in death by his only sibling, his sister, Mary Joyce Mitchell.
Mr. Calhoun leaves to cherish his memories his children Kelland and Barbara Calhoun, and Cindy Calhoun Stroud, all of Bremen; and his five precious grandchildren, Lynde, and husband, Kris Barger, Devin Stroud, Rhyan Calhoun, J.P. Calhoun, and Jon-Derek Stroud; and his fiance’ Kennedy Sims. Also surviving are his great-grandchildren, Josiah, Hannah, Judah, Gideon, and Elijah Barger.
The family will host a celebration of Arthur Murroe Calhoun’s life on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at 4 p.m. from Mount Holly Church of God, 4685 Highway 27 North, (1/2 mile south of I-20 Bremen) in Carrollton, Georgia.
Hutcheson’s Memorial Chapel & Crematory of Buchanan is honored to serve the Calhoun family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.