Arthur Bower

Arthur Michel Bower Jr., of Carrollton, Georgia, ascended to greater glory on Saturday, March 13, 2021, surrounded by loving family members.
A proud native of Texas, Art was born in Nacogdoches on Sept. 19, 1940. Art was raised — along with his brother, James, and sister, Jayne — in the east Texas town of Jefferson.
After graduating from the University of Texas at Austin, Art — forever a Longhorn — served his country with pride. The son of Abe, the proud owner of the Jefferson newspaper and an “ad man of his day,” Art then followed in his father’s footsteps, pursuing an advertising career in Houston.
Art followed his passion for advertising and was named the Ad Man of the Year for Houston, Texas, in his early 30s. Outside professional pursuits, he was quite the sailor and shared his love of sailing with his children, who have special memories of time spent with their father on Galveston Bay.
As Art grew in his business success, at the heart of his life were his children, Kendall and Phil, his 10 grandchildren, and special niece. Later in life, Art married his best friend and soulmate, Jami. Each day they shared was the best day ever. St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church in Carrollton became Art’s hub of spiritual connection and service, along with civic groups like Kiwanis.
Art is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Mabel Bower, and his brother, James.
He is survived by his wife, Jami Payne Bower; daughter, Kendall Adams Trozzo (Clay); grandchildren Walker (Alyx), Megan, Sophie, and Luke Adams, and Jared and Payne Trozzo; and son, Philip Michel (Therese); grandchildren, Will, Charles, Philip James, and Nora; sister, Jayne Lynn (Jerry); and nephews, Jerry Jr. and Dean Lynn; sister-in-law Sammie Bower; nephew, Chris Bower; niece, Molly Abbott; sister-in-law, Marci Payne Baggett (Jim), and niece Jane Ann.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family service will be held at St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church. A celebration of Art’s life will be held later this spring for cherished extended family and friends.
Memorial contributions may be given to St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church or The American Heart Association.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton, Georgia, has charge of arrangements.
