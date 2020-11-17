Arrilla Bradberry

Arrilla Strickland Bradberry, 83,A of Roopville, left this world for her heavenly home on Nov. 3, 2020.
She was born on June 22, 1937, in Carrollton, Georgia, to Ola Mae Parker Strickland and Henry J. Strickland. She graduated from Roopville High School. She was Baptist by faith and never hesitated telling you about the old rugged cross and what it meant. She retired after a successful career as an insurance investigator with
CVS.
Arrilla was bold
and full of spirit, a beloved mother, grandmother, community volunteer, and friend. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, listening to the old Gospel, and helping others. Arrilla was an accomplished seamstress, had a passion for solving puzzles, and caring for her doggy, Sassy.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sister, Rachel S. Jiles, brother, Jerry Cook, daughter, Jeanne L. Kilgore, son, Randy J. Kilgore, and grandson, James K. Brown Jr.
Arrilla is survived by children, Yvonne Morris, Dennis Kilgore, Jennifer Kilgore Ceja, Travis Kilgore, Charley Kilgore, and Danielle Daniel; brother, Steve Cook; 11 grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
A celebration of life service will be conducted on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Bro. Bill Scott officiating. The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers, Travis Kilgore, Charley Kilgore, Alex Scott, Freddy Ceja, Andrew Huddleston, and Dennis Kilgore. Interment will follow in Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from noon until the time of service.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. Please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment.
Messages of condolences can
be sent to the family at www.martin-high
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
