Mr. Arnold Wells Barber, 76, of Temple, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021.
He was born in Franklin on Monday, June 4, 1945. Mr. Barber was the son of the late, Leonce Bradley Barber and the late, Mary Will (McClain) Barber.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Barber is preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Lee (Little) Barber, and by his brother, Hollis Barber.
Survivors include his daughters and son-in-law, Kendra
and Johnny Abercrombie, of Bremen, and Holly Fox, of Carrollton; sister and brother-in-law, Louise and Scotty Proctor, of Franklin; grandchildren, Adrianna Fox, Ricky Leatherwood, Abby Slay, Andruw Slay, all of Temple, Bradley Abercrombie, of Bremen, and Kyle Helton, of Franklin; one great-grandchild, Leighann Leatherwood; and a number of other relatives.
In accordance
with Mr. Barber’s wishes, he will be cremated. Mr. Barber’s ashes will be laid to rest in Union Grove Cemetery in Franklin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.