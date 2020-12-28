Mrs. Arlene Adamson passed away on Dec. 23, 2020, after a long illness.
Mrs. Adamson
was born on Aug. 9, 1933, in Ranburne, Alabama to the late Jim and Bennie Crumpton. She was a graduate of Ranburne High School and retired from Bremen-Bowdon Investment Company after working 40 years. She was a member of Ranburne First Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Robert Adamson; her son, Clifford Buchanan; her sisters, Jeanette Cooper Luker and Reba Stapler; and
her brother, James Lynn Crumpton.
Survivors include her children, Sandra (Sam) Moss, Rita (Wade) Wilkinson, Susan (Steve) Daniel, and James Adamson; her six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Due to the current health restrictions, a private funeral service will be held and interment will be at the Bowdon Methodist Protestant Cemetery at the Bowdon Historical Society Meeting Place.
Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneral
Rainwater Funeral Home of Bowdon, Georgia is in charge of the arrangements.
