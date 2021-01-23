Arland Winford Huggins, 96, of Carrollton, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021.
He was born on Dec. 27, 1924, in the Burwell community, son of the late William Lydie Huggins and Mary Crawford Huggins.
He proudly served in the U.S. Army during WWII and received the Purple Heart for his bravery. During that time,
he also served as
a fireman in France and rifleman in Germany. In his civilian life he worked for Cosby-Hodges
Milling Company
up until his retirement.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death
by his wife, Winnie Doris Nations Huggins; daughter, Sandra Owens; son-in-law, Billy Pryon; sister,
Dorothy Nalley; and brothers, Ray Huggins and Gerald Huggins.
He is survived
by his daughter, Teresa Pyron, of Carrollton; four grandchildren,
Henry Owens, Melissa Owens (Mark) Ray, Robert (Misty) Latham and Beaux (Laurel) Latham; four great-grandchildren, and a number of extended family.
Graveside service will be conducted on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at 2 p.m. from Old Camp Church Cemetery with the Rev. Tom Compton officiating. His great grandsons will serve as pallbearers. The American Legion Post #143 will perform military honors.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Old Camp United Methodist Church in memory of Arland Huggins.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. Please remember to remain
6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment. For those unable to attend, the service will be live streamed on the individual’s obituary page.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-high
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
