Mr. Anthony “Tony” Patrick Marlow, 54, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Friday, Jan. 16, 2021.
He was born in Carrollton to the late James H. and Martha Helen McIntosh Marlow.
Tony was a member of the Central High School graduating class of 1987, where he participated in their work program. He later participated in the Special Olympics, as well. Tony loved everyone and those who knew him loved him back. He knew almost every family member’s birthday. He loved music, old TV shows, especially those on TV Land, coffee, tootsie rolls, eating, and swimming.
He is survived by his beloved siblings and their spouses, Carol and Ken Barkley, of Tallapoosa, Georgia, Beth and Keith Golden, of Buchanan, Georgia, Jeff and Melody Marlow, of Carrollton, and P.A. Marlow, of Mt. Zion, Georgia; four nieces, three nephews, thee great-nieces, and four great-nephews.
Funeral services were held on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Bethel Campground Church in Carrollton with the Rev. Jeff Marlow and the Rev. Anthony Puckett officiating. Gentlemen serving as pallbearers were Kaden Golden, Keith Golden, Tyler Marlow, Daniel Marlow, Crosby Holland, and Butch Cammons. Nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews served as honorary pallbearers.
Inurnment will follow at a later date in Bethel Campground Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the funeral home to assist with their costs.
Miller Funeral Home, Tallapoosa, Georgia.
