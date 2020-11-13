Anthony Taylor, 55, of Atlanta, Georgia, died on Oct. 30, 2020.
Celebration of life services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 5900 Prestley Mill Road in Douglasville, Georgia. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery.
A viewing will be held on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the church. MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL ATTENDEES FOR EACH EVENT.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0066.
