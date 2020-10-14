Mr. Anthony “Steve” Jiles, 60, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his family.
He was born in Hawaii on March 22, 1960, the son of Hulett Jiles and Betty Robinson Jiles. Steve was a 1978 graduate of Central High School. He attended Jacksonville State University and played the trumpet for the Marching Southerners.
Steve was employed by United Parcel Service and retired after 25 years. During retirement Steve enjoyed woodworking, traveling and spending time with his family. He was a dedicated Georgia Bulldog fan and loved classic rock. Steve was a member of Old Camp United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his parents, Hulett and Betty Jiles, of Carrollton; wife, Tonya S. Jiles; daughters and son-in-law, Ashley and Mickie Hassler, of Carrollton, Alison Jiles, of Little Rock, Arkansas; son and daughter-in-law, Tyler and Stephanie Jiles, of Carrollton; grandson, Connor Jiles; brothers and sisters-in-law, Mike and Robin Jiles, Danny and Teresa Jiles, Jeff and Christi Jiles; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jerry and Hester Scarbrough; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Neca and Eric Young along with several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of life service will be held Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at 6 p.m. at the chapel of Almon Funeral Home with Pastor Ronny Brannen and Pastor Mike Jiles officiating.
The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home on Friday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, masks will be required for anyone who wishes to attend the service and please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household.
The family request that memorial contributions be made to the Tanner Foundation, Cancer Care Giving or Hospice Giving, 109 College Street, Carrollton, GA 30117 or online at https://www.tanner.org/tanner-foundation/opportunities-to-help/cancer-care-giv
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
