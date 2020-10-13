Anthony “Steve” Jiles, 60, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his family.
A celebration of life service will be held on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at 6 p.m. at the chapel of Almon Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.
The family request that memorial contributions be made to the Tanner Foundation, Cancer Care Giving or Hospice Giving, 109 College Street, Carrollton, GA 30117 or online at https://www.tanner.org/tanner-foundation/opportunities-to-help/cancer-care-giving or https://www.tanner.org/tanner-foundation/opportunities-to-help/hospice-giving.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
