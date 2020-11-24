Anthony Reed, 44, died and, according to his wishes, was cremated.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, from noon until 1 p.m. Memorial Services will be conducted on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at 1 p.m. from the chapel of the funeral home.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements, 770-942-2311.
