Anthony Farina

Anthony John “Tony” Farina, Sr., 56, of Douglasville, passed away on Oct. 16, 2020.
He was born on Feb. 15, 1964, in Norwich, Connecticut, son of Yueh Chu Pung and the late Antonio Farina. He proudly served and retired as an officer from the U.S. Navy after having served for more than 20 years. He owned and operated a branch of Edward Jones Investments, in Douglasville for more than 28 years. He loved traveling, fly fishing, and 1980’s music.
He is preceded in death by his father, Antonio Farina.
He is survived by his wife, Dana Haney Farina, of Douglasville; his mother, Yueh Chu Pung, of Augusta; his children, Anthony “AJ” and Hannah Farina, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Meredith Farina, of Atlanta, Alec Lee, of Athens, and Kyle Haney, of Carrollton; sisters, Katherine “Kathy” (Claudio) Carrasco, of Augusta, and Paula Farina of Newport, Rhode Island; brother, Thomas “Tom” Farina of Pittsford, New York; and two grandchildren, Tony Farina III, and Vivianne Farina.
Funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at 4 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with the Rev. Todd Wright officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from noon until the hour of service.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. Please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment. For those unable to attend the service, a live stream of the service will be available on the individual’s obituary page on the funeral home website.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.