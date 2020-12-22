Mr. Anthony Scott Christman, of Woodland, Alabama, passed away on Dec. 17, 2020. He was 48.
Mr. Christman was born on May 26, 1972, in Reading, Pennsylvania. He worked for Vaughn Express Trucking Company.
He is survived by his wife, Darlene Christman; his father and stepmother, Jake and Dawn Christman; his mother and stepfather, Connie and Steve Neal; his brother and sister-in-law, Jeremy and Jeanine Christman; his nephew, Jeremy Christman Jr.; and his niece, Jordan Christman.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the chapel of Rainwater Funeral Home. Bro. Tommy Wright will officiate. Interment will follow at Prospect Congregational Methodist Church in Woodland. Prior to the service, the family will receive friends at the funeral home from noon until the funeral hour.
Due to the ongoing situation with COVID-19, we kindly ask that those attending the visitation and memorial service to please wear a mask and continue to practice social distancing.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneralhome.com.
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
