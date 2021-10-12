Anslea Yarbrough

Mrs. Anslea Meredith Yarbrough, 49, of Bowdon, Georgia, passed

away on Oct. 8,

2021.

Anslea was

born on June 10,

1972, in Atlanta, Georgia, to Kenneth and Anne Johnson.

She was a homemaker and a member of Liberty Baptist Church.

Anslea was everything to everyone. She was

a wonderful Mother, Nenaw, Wife and Friend! Above all, she was a soldier for Christ!

She was preceded

in death by her

father, Kenneth Johnson; and her father-in-law, Wayne Yarbrough.

Survivors include her husband, Tommy Yarbrough; her daughters and sons-in-laws, Merdith and Ryan Massey,

and Marah and

Devin Iverson; her mother, Anne

Johnson; her mother-in-law, Betty Yarbrough; her grandbabies, Grayson, Lylah, Nathan,

Garner, Hadley,

and Gaines; her brother and sister-in-law, Kurt and Gail Johnson; her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Sonya and Bill Weston;

many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews as

well as an endless amount of friends.

Funeral services

will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 12,

2021, at 1 p.m. at the outdoor tabernacle of Liberty Baptist Church. Bro. Ken Bowman and Bro. David Phillips will officiate.

Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Prior to the service on Tuesday, the

family will receive friends in the church tabernacle from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour.

Due to the current health situation, we ask that those attending the visitation and funeral services to please consider wearing a mask and practice social distancing.

Messages of condolence may

be sent to the family

at www.rainwater

funeralhome.com.

Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

