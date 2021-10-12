Mrs. Anslea Meredith Yarbrough, 49, of Bowdon, Georgia, passed
away on Oct. 8,
2021.
Anslea was
born on June 10,
1972, in Atlanta, Georgia, to Kenneth and Anne Johnson.
She was a homemaker and a member of Liberty Baptist Church.
Anslea was everything to everyone. She was
a wonderful Mother, Nenaw, Wife and Friend! Above all, she was a soldier for Christ!
She was preceded
in death by her
father, Kenneth Johnson; and her father-in-law, Wayne Yarbrough.
Survivors include her husband, Tommy Yarbrough; her daughters and sons-in-laws, Merdith and Ryan Massey,
and Marah and
Devin Iverson; her mother, Anne
Johnson; her mother-in-law, Betty Yarbrough; her grandbabies, Grayson, Lylah, Nathan,
Garner, Hadley,
and Gaines; her brother and sister-in-law, Kurt and Gail Johnson; her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Sonya and Bill Weston;
many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews as
well as an endless amount of friends.
Funeral services
will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 12,
2021, at 1 p.m. at the outdoor tabernacle of Liberty Baptist Church. Bro. Ken Bowman and Bro. David Phillips will officiate.
Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Prior to the service on Tuesday, the
family will receive friends in the church tabernacle from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour.
Due to the current health situation, we ask that those attending the visitation and funeral services to please consider wearing a mask and practice social distancing.
Messages of condolence may
be sent to the family
at www.rainwater
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
