Mrs. Annie Louise Robinson Tallent,
75, of Temple, Georgia, passed
away Thursday,
May 13, 2021.
She was born
Nov. 21, 1945, in Temple, the daughter of the late Mr.
William Henry Robinson and the
late Mrs. Annie
Belle Rogers Robinson. She
worked as a beautician. Mrs. Tallent was a member of Freedom Missionary Baptist Church, where
she wore many
hats and loved
serving in many
areas at church. She was very faithful, giving, selfless,
and touched many, many lives.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death
by her daughter, Sharon Nicole Tallent, and her brother, William David Robinson.
Mrs. Tallent is survived by her husband of 57 years, Thomas Roy Tallent of Temple; her sons and daughters-in-law, Randy and Nina Tallent of Temple,
Jeff and Johanna Tallent of Temple and the Rev. Shae and Tabiatha Tallent of Temple; and her sister, Mary Dodd of Villa Rica; her grandchildren, Zach and Kelly Tallent, Cole and Nicole Tallent, Michaela and Jake Herrell,
Jameson Yates,
Will Tallent, Annabelle Leigh Tallent, Blake, and Alanah Tallent, Brooke Tallent and Thomas Tallent, Logan, Sammie-Jo, Eli and Emma; great-grandchildren, Bentley, Ella
Rose, Suzanna, Maddie Grace,
Jeb, Judah, Isaac, Alivia and Addison; and numerous
nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends
at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa
Rica, Saturday,
May 15, 2021, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mrs. Tallent will lie in repose at Freedom Missionary Baptist Church, Sunday,
May 16, 2021, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Funeral Services
will be conducted Sunday, May 16,
2021, at 3 p.m. at Freedom Missionary Baptist Church
with Brothers Jeff Byrd and Earl
Partain officiating. Interment will follow at Melrose Hills Memorial Park.
Messages of condolence may
be sent to the family
at www.jones-wynn.com. Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements, 770-459-3694.
