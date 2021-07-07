Annie “Laurie” Martin Brackin, 82 of Douglasville, Georgia. died on Monday, July 5, 2021.
The family will receive friends at Douglasville Baptist Temple of Douglasville, Georgia, on Thursday, July 8, 2021, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral service will be conducted on Friday, July 9, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Douglasville Baptist Temple. Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to do so may make donations to Douglasville Baptist Temple Missionary Fund, 3951 Simon Road, Douglasville, GA 30135.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Crematory of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements, 770-942-2311.
