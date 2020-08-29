Annie Jordan Craft, 80, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Thursday, Aug.27, 2020.
The family will receive friends at Martin and Hightower Funeral Home on Sunday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. The funeral service will be conducted on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at 11 a.m. from Shiloh Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.