Annie Boykin

Annie Maude Boykin, 86, of Carrollton, died on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022.

Funeral Service

will be conducted

on Tuesday, Feb.

15, 2022, at noon at First Baptist Church in Carrollton. Interment will

follow in Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Carrollton.

Her viewing was on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at Walker Funeral Home Chapel in Carrollton from 3-7 p.m.

For the safety of the family and others everyone attending the viewing and the funeral service must wear a mask.

Walker Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Annie Boykin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos