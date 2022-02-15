Annie Boykin

Annie Maude Boykin, 86, of Carrollton, died on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022.
Funeral Service
will be conducted
on Tuesday, Feb.
15, 2022, at noon at First Baptist Church in Carrollton. Interment will
follow in Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Carrollton.
Her viewing was on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at Walker Funeral Home Chapel in Carrollton from 3-7 p.m.
For the safety of the family and others everyone attending the viewing and the funeral service must wear a mask.
Walker Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
