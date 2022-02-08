Annette “Ann” Driver Morrow, 78, of Carrollton, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022.
She was born on Nov. 9, 1943, in Randolph County, Alabama, daughter of Frances Adelle Nobbley and the
late Joseph Carter Driver. She worked
at Wal-Mart as a district manager for 24 years.
In addition to
her father, she is preceded in death by her husband, Billie Ray Morrow; stepfather, L.V. Nobbley; and grandchildren, Andrew Morrow
and Megan Long.
She is survived
by her mother, Frances Adelle Nobbley; her
children, Louanne Morrow Wade, of Carrollton, Karen Long, of Orange Park, Florida, and Jeff Morrow, of Carrollton; sister, Madeline Strzelecki, of Biloxi, Mississippi; brothers, Tony
Driver, of Columbus, Larry Nobbley,
of Ranburne, Alabama, and Mike Nobbley, of Newell, Alabama; three grandchildren, Cody Wade, Ashlee Wade and Audre Morrow; and seven great-grandchildren.
In keeping with her family’s wishes, her body has been cremated and no service is planned at this time.
Messages of condolences can
be sent to the family at www.martin-high
