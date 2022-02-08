Annette “Ann” Driver Morrow, 78, of Carrollton, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022.

She was born on Nov. 9, 1943, in Randolph County, Alabama, daughter of Frances Adelle Nobbley and the

late Joseph Carter Driver. She worked

at Wal-Mart as a district manager for 24 years.

In addition to

her father, she is preceded in death by her husband, Billie Ray Morrow; stepfather, L.V. Nobbley; and grandchildren, Andrew Morrow

and Megan Long.

She is survived

by her mother, Frances Adelle Nobbley; her

children, Louanne Morrow Wade, of Carrollton, Karen Long, of Orange Park, Florida, and Jeff Morrow, of Carrollton; sister, Madeline Strzelecki, of Biloxi, Mississippi; brothers, Tony

Driver, of Columbus, Larry Nobbley,

of Ranburne, Alabama, and Mike Nobbley, of Newell, Alabama; three grandchildren, Cody Wade, Ashlee Wade and Audre Morrow; and seven great-grandchildren.

In keeping with her family’s wishes, her body has been cremated and no service is planned at this time.

