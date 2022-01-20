Annette Griffin, 87, of Carrollton,, died on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022.

Funeral service will be held on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the chapel of Almon Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home on Sunday from 1-2 p.m.

Interment will be on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at 12 p.m. (CST) in Newville Baptist Church Cemetery in Newville, Alabama.

Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almon

funeralhome.com.

Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of Annette Griffin, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 23
Visitation
Sunday, January 23, 2022
1:00PM-2:00PM
Almon Funeral Home
548 Newnan Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jan 23
Funeral Service
Sunday, January 23, 2022
2:00PM
Almon Chapel
548 Newnan Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
Jan 24
Interment
Monday, January 24, 2022
1:00PM
Newville Baptist Church Cemetery
212 N. Railroad Street
Newville, Alabama 36353
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Interment begins.

Trending Videos