Annette Griffin, 87, of Carrollton,, died on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022.
Funeral service will be held on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the chapel of Almon Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home on Sunday from 1-2 p.m.
Interment will be on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at 12 p.m. (CST) in Newville Baptist Church Cemetery in Newville, Alabama.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almon
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
