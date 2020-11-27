Mary “Anne” Cross, 73, of Bremen, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020.
She was born in Atlanta, Georgia, the daughter of the late Daniel Parker and Lillian Wilson Parker.
Anne was a Member of Victory Fellowship Church in Bremen.
Survivors include her husband, Clay Lee Cross of Bremen; children, Karen and Shane Barclay of Temple and Cindy Cross and Melissa Johnston of Chattanooga, Tennessee; sisters, Reba Lansberry, Linda Bethel and Betty and Pate; grandchildren, Amber Campbell, Rachel and Kody Craft, Gracie Barclay and Noah Barclay; great-grandson, Mason Craft.
No services are planned at this time.
