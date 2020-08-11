Elizabeth Anne Bentley, of Graham, Alabama, passed away on August 8, 2020. She was 73.
Mrs. Bentley was born on March 25, 1947, to the late Leo and -Mildred
Vaughn.
She was retired from Trintex Corporation and was of the Pentecostal faith and attended Gray Hill Church of God.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Bentley; her daughter, Tammy Tucker; her sister, Shirley Ingram; and her brothers, Edward, Richard, and Tommy Vaughn.
Survivors include her sons, Bobby (Trish) Shelton of Muscadine, Alabama, and James Shelton of Graham; her daughter, Chris (Scott) Robinson of Waco, Georgia; her stepsons, Greg (Kelli) Bentley of Heflin, Alabama, and Matt (Carma) Bentley of Piedmont, Alabama; her stepdaughter, Vivian Hubbard of White Plains, Alabama; her sister, Wanda (Donald) Collett of Douglasville, Georgia; 20 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at 11 a.m. EST at the chapel of Rainwater Funeral Home.
Bishop Mark Moore will officiate. Pallbearers will be John Venters, Todd Shelton, Gabe Tucker, Jerry Files, Scott Robinson, and Ray Shelton.
Interment will follow at Pleasant Grove Methodist Cemetery (Peep Crack) in Cleburne County, Alabama.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, from 4 p.m. till 8 p.m.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneralhome.com.
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
