Ms. Anita Louise Whitman Thompson, 81, of Carrollton died Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Graveside Services will be conducted Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. from Sunrise Memorial Gardens with the Rev. John Alexander officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made to Research for Cure of Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611
