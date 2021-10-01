Angela Hope Estes, 74, of Villa Rica, Georgia died on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021.
She was born in Rockmart, Georgia on March 1, 1947, the daughter of the late J. C. Johnson and the late Gertrude Brown Johnson. She moved from Powder Springs to the Carroll County area in 1978 and was an RN in the psychiatric unit at Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton for more than twenty years before her retirement several years ago. She was a dedicated and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and homemaker, and her greatest joy was in seeing that her family was always cared for. She was a member of Concord United Methodist Church. She will be missed by her family and many friends but will be remembered for the cherished memories she leaves behind.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Henry Estes and a daughter, Lisa Paige Estes Morris.
Survivors include two daughters, Kelly (Greg) McAfee of Buford, Georgia and Jaime (Gideon) Jose of Villa Rica, Georgia; sister, Jane Watts of Lawrenceville, Georgia; brother, Joe (Necie) Johnson of Flowery Branch, Georgia; grandchildren, Emily Phillips Garner of Carrollton, Seth McAfee and Lane McAfee of Buford, Nathaniel Jose and Sarah Jose of Villa Rica; great-grandson, Declan Garner of Carrollton; nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Funeral Services will be held Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at 3 p.m. from the Chapel of J. Hoyt Thomas Funeral Home with Lay Pastor Kim Pitts officiating. Interment will follow in Concord United Methodist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Kevin Estes, Nathaniel Jose, Seth McAfee and Glenn Jose.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 1 p.m. until the service hour.
Flowers are accepted, however the family has suggested that memorial contributions in her memory be made to Concord UMC Cemetery Fund, 4682 S. Hickory Level Road, Carrollton.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jhoytthomas.com.
J. Hoyt Thomas Funeral Home of Villa Rica is caring for the Estes Family.
