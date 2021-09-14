Andrew Scott

Andrew “Drew” Brandon Scott, 45, of Whitesburg, Georgia, passed away on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021.
He was born on July 12, 1976, in Tucker, Georgia, the son of John Scott and Bobbie Radcliff.
Drew was a machine operator with Parkway Products for 13 years, and was a devoted member of Union Grove Christian Church.
He was truly a man of God and serving Christ was his purpose in life. His next priority was being a husband and father.
Drew was a hard worker, always providing for his family. He seldom took time for him; when he did, he was an avid guitar player and had a love for music. Drew valued making memories — investing in intentional time spent with people, this is why he enjoyed grilling and hosting BBQ cookouts — bringing everyone around the table.
Drew and the love of his life, Farrah, enjoyed 30 wonderful years together, and were married for 24. While Drew’s time here on Earth was short, God did not shortchange Drew and Farrah a number of happy and loving years together.
In addition to his loving wife and parents, Drew leaves behind to cherish his memory his children, Hayley Scott, Jordyn and Blake Morgan, and Madison Drue Scott; grandson, Zander Davis; brothers, Daniel Scott, and Richard Scott; sisters, Misty Scott, Truly Scott, Lea Scott, Victoria Haney, and Vanessa Cantrell; and stepmother, Deena Scott.
Drew was looking forward to meeting his newest grandbaby but will now be able to look after him/her from Heaven.
The family received friends at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral service were conducted on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at 3 p.m. from Union Grove Christian Church with the Rev. Mike Mallory officiating. The family received friends again at the church from 2 p.m. until the hour of service.
Interment followed the service in the church cemetery. The following gentlemen served as pallbearers: Blake Morgan, Cutter McGivney, Shawn Hardman, Stephen Herring, Kenny Brackin, Van Risley and Zander Davis.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to his funeral expenses on his obituary page.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.