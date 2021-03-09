Andrew “Andy” Eubanks Howard passed away from his earthly home on Sunday, March 7, 2021, due to complications of Parkinson’s Disease.
Andrew was predeceased by his parents, Walter Samuel and Ruby Beatrice Howard; his brother, Walter Samuel Howard Jr.; and his son, Andrew Eubanks Howard
Jr.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Sarah “Sally” E. Howard; and his children, Travis Andrew Howard, and his wife, Leisa, Luci Belinda Krueger, all of Augusta, Georgia, and John C. Ake, and his wife, Cheryl, of Carrollton.
Also surviving is one grandson, Travis Alexander “Alex” Howard of Augusta.
Andrew was a member of Midway Church in Villa Rica and cherished participating with the men’s Brotherhood, teaching Sunday School, cooking meals on Wednesday nights and working on the Finance Committee and Board of Trustees.
If you knew Andy, you knew of his love of amateur radio. Although he had many hobbies to include woodworking and his electric trains, amateur radio was his first love.
He along with several others, founded the Southeastern AM Radio Club where he served as president until his death.
He loved helping or advising anyone with questions regarding building or maintaining equipment.
He loved his fellow members as brothers and especially his Christmas get togethers at his home each year.
Andy was a perfectionist in all
he did, never tiring
of seeking know-
ledge.
He was a certified scuba diver, enjoyed martial arts, worshipful master of several Masonic Lodges but most of all his love of Christ took precedence.
Funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, March 11, 2021, from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Todd Wright and Dr. Ronald Johnson officiating.
Those serving as pallbearers will be members of the Barney Life Group at Midway Church.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Southeastern AM Radio Club.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from noon until the hour of service.
In keeping with
the family’s wishes, his body will be cremated following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Midway Church Life Line at 3915 Carrollton-Villa Rica Highway, Villa Rica, GA 30180 or Gideon’s International at www.gideons.org.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.