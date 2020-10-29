Mrs. Amy Lynette (Butler) Spivey, 57, of Temple, passed away on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.
She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Monday, March 25, 1963. Mrs. Spivey was the daughter of the late Guy Gene Butler and the late Martha (Flack) Butler.
Mrs. Spivey enjoyed sewing, cooking, and reading a good book. She loved watching Hallmark movies for every season. She also enjoyed attending fall festivals and craft fairs and looking at antiques. Mrs. Spivey loved her grandbabies fiercely and anytime her health would allow it, she was supporting them or visiting with them. Mrs. Spivey was devoted to her God, church and church family. She kept many prayer journals and truly lived her life as a testimony to God’s faithfulness.
Survivors include her husband, Robert “Marlon” Spivey, of Temple; two daughters and sons-in-law, Megan Shae and Luke Rogers, of Bowdon and Sarah Beth and Anthony Thomason, of Temple; one sister, Beth Ellen Knight, of Gulf Port, Mississippi; five grandchildren, Stella Kate Rogers, Mila Mae Rogers, Alden Adler Thomason, Holden Vincent Thomason, Evelyn Rose Thomason; and a number of other relatives.
In accordance
with Mrs. Spivey’s wishes, she will be cremated.
The family will receive friends at Deeper Life Christian Church in Carrollton on Monday, Nov. 2, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Deeper Life Christian Church will be hosting a celebration of life on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at 4 p.m. with Pastor Dan Patrick officiating.
Messages of condolence can be made to the family by signing the online tribute wall at www.croftfuneralhome.com.
Cremation services are being provided by Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Temple.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.