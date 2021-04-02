Amy Priestley, 52, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on March 27,
2021.
Celebration of
life services will be
held on Saturday,
April 3, 2021, at
1 p.m. at Consolation Baptist Church, 70 Consolation Church Road in Whitesburg, Georgia. Interment
will follow in the
church cemetery.
Viewing will be
on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the
funeral hour. MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0066.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.