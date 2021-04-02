Amy Priestley, 52, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on March 27,

2021.

Celebration of

life services will be

held on Saturday,

April 3, 2021, at

1 p.m. at Consolation Baptist Church, 70 Consolation Church Road in Whitesburg, Georgia. Interment

will follow in the

church cemetery.

Viewing will be

on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the

funeral hour. MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND.

Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0066.

