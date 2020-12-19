Ms. Amy Shannon Aldridge, RN, ASN, BSN, 30, of Carrollton, Georgia, formerly of Buchanan, Georgia, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
Amy was born Jan. 16, 1990, in Rome, Georgia. She was the beloved daughter of Billy Wayne and Teressa Jill Aldridge, of Buchanan.
Amy loved life, her family and friends. She could always brighten up a room with her beautiful smile and warm spirit. She was a 2008 Haralson County honor graduate, 2016 West Georgia Technical College graduate (ASN -Associate of Science in Nursing) and a 2018 University of West Georgia graduate (BSN — Bachelor of Science in Nursing). She was a long-term employee with Tanner Health Systems — Higgins General Hospital in Bremen, Georgia.
As a registered nurse in the emergency room, Amy provided the utmost compassionate care to her patients and a supportive hand to her coworkers. She was a true servant with a loving and kind heart.
She is preceded in death by an uncle, Tracy Aldridge, and her nephews, Colyn Cox, and Stone Partridge.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her sisters and brothers-in-law, Becky and Dustin Blankenship, of Buchanan, and Cassandra Clayton and Chad Cox, of Tallapoosa, Georgia; nieces and nephews, Brailye Blankenship, Walker Blankenship, Carson Clayton, Caden Cox, Claire Cox, Kentley Austin and soon to arrive Kendal Austin; grandparents, Wayne and Dianne Aldridge, and Troy and Sarah Stapler, all of Buchanan; aunts and uncles, Steve and Sabrina Williams, Chad and Katrina Thomas, Stasia and Keith Addison, TaLisa and Barry Gibbs, and Wendy and Keith Harper; boyfriend and his son, Kenny Wheeler and Christian; and numerous beloved cousins.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the Miller Funeral Home Dogwood Chapel with Steve Williams and Barry Gibbs speaking. The family will receive friends in the chapel on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Monday before the funeral service.
In keeping with Amy’s wishes, she will be cremated following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the March of Dimes.
Sympathies may be sent to the family at www.miller-funeral
Please note masks are required inside all buildings.
Miller Funeral Home, Tallapoosa, Georgia.
