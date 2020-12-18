Amos Lewis Jr., 77,
of Marietta, Georgia, died on Sunday, Dec.
13, 2020.
Celebration of life services will be held
on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Mountain View Cemetery, 410 Whitlock Avenue N.W. in Marietta. Viewing will be on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, from 3 p.m.
to 7 p.m. at Hanley Shelton Funeral Home, 473 Lawrence Street N.E. in Marietta. MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL ATTENDEES FOR EACH EVENT.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0066.
