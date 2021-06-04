Amberly Gordon

Amberly Shadrix Gordon, 48, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, surrounded by family and friends.
Amberly was born in Carrollton on Nov. 16, 1972, the daughter of Kenneth Franklin Shadrix and JoAnn Walden Shadrix.
She graduated from Carrollton High School in 1991 where she met her future husband. After being apart for some time, they reignited the relationship and were married on July 8, 2000.
Prior to becoming a mom, Amberly worked at Holmes Photography, J.D. Edwards in Atlanta, Georgia, and Southwire Company.
Amberly loved growing up on the family farm and riding around with her daddy in his old green Ford truck, helping him feed the cows. As a little girl, she loved “pocket books” (which carried over into adulthood) and always had a stash of any kind of pencil you can think of.
In her adult life, Amberly’s most rewarding days were being a stay-at-home mom to her three boys. Her main focus and her greatest joy was teaching and mentoring them. Someone referred to her as a “warrior mama” and that she was. Her legacy will definitely shine through her boys. Amberly devoted her time as a volunteer at each of their schools and helping out in any way she could.
She had the ability to sense when people needed help and was always offering to do what she could for her friends and family. Many lives have been touched by her passion to help others.
She was very instrumental in planning fundraisers for Tucker’s special needs program at Holy Ground Baptist Church, as well as serving in the nursery at her church and serving as a volunteer at Vacation Bible School. Amberly always gave of herself without hesitation.
Her husband, Tracey, would like extend his heartfelt thanks to the Neurological Surgeons, Doctors, Nurses and Therapists at Emory University Hospital.
Survivors include her husband, Tracey Gordon; sons, Jackson Seth Gordon, Tucker Andrew Gordon, Owen Blake Gordon; parents, Kenneth and JoAnn Shadrix; and several close aunts, cousins and special family friends.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Ella Grace Gordon; grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Henry Moses Shadrix and Mr. and Mrs. William Corbet Walden.
The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home on Friday, June 4, 2021, from noon until 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral service will be on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Bowdon Baptist Church with Pastor Justin Richards officiating. Pallbearers will be Adam Carroll, Steven Todd, Jim Nalley, Ken Chadwick, Andy Wysner and Justin Gay. Honorary pallbearers will be The Reaching Above Classroom at Holy Ground Baptist Church.
Interment will be in Carroll Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Synovus Bank in Carrollton, c/o Brandy Tillman for future care of Amberly’s son Tucker Andrew Gordon.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almon
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
