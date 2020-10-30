Amber Danielle Byrd Daniel, 24, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Oct. 23, 2020.
Celebration of life services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Mozley Memorial Gardens, 3180 South Sweetwater Road in Lithia Springs, Georgia. Viewing will be on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL ATTENDEES FOR EACH EVENT.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0066.
