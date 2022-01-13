Amanda Riggins

Amanda Ann Riggins, 37, of Roopville, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at her residence, following an extended battle with cancer.
She was born on June 18, 1984, in Carroll County, the daughter of Bryant Shoemake and Deidra Hendrix Shoemake.
Following graduation from Carrollton High School, Amanda earned an Associate’s Degree in Nursing from West Georgia Technical College and worked for eight years as a nurse with Tanner Medical Center.
Amanda was very caring, outgoing and truly touched many lives. She was a co-founder, alongside Jennifer Carroll, of Women’s Radiant Conference.
She was Baptist by faith and attended Midway Church.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving husband of 14 years, Don Riggins; children, Rory Cole Riggins, Lhana June Riggins and Eva Sloan Riggins, all of Roopville; brother and sister-in-law, Josh and Amby Shoemake, of Carrollton; and sister and brother-in-law, Megan and Trae McDaniel, also of Carrollton; parents-in-law, Bill and Cheryl Riggins; and niece and nephew, Benson and Davie Shoemake.
Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at 11 a.m. from Midway Church with Bro. Ben Bonner officiating. Interment will follow in Carroll Memory Gardens with the following gentlemen serving as pallbearers: Josh Shoemake, Sam Collins, Todd McGukin, Trae McDaniel, Shaun Miller and Kyle McCarty.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, from 5-8 p.m. and on Saturday at Midway Church from 9:30 a.m. until service time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to https://metavivor.org/ Breast Cancer Research Support.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
