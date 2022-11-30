Ms. Althea McCoy-Strickland, age 56, of Carrollton, GA died on November 29, 2022. Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday December 3, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church, 348 Frashier Rd, Carrollton, GA 30116, Pastor Tallas Walker, Eulogist. Interment will be Tuesday December 6, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at GA National Cemetery, 1080 Scott Hudgens Dr, Canton, GA 30114. Viewing will be Friday December 2, 2022 from 2-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
