Alma Walker, 68, died on June 7, 2021.
Celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Church Without Walls, 555 Chaucer Lane in Carrollton, Georgia. Interment will follow in Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 385 Old Field Road in Franklin, Georgia. Viewing will
be on Friday, June 11, 2021, from 3 p.m.
to 5 p.m. with the
family receiving
friends from 5 p.m.
to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0066.
