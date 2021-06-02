Mrs. Alma “Jean” King Jones, 92, of Bremen, passed away on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at her residence.
She was born on Sept. 2, 1928, in Carroll County, Georgia, the daughter of the late Calvin King and Leona Bradley King.
Mrs. Jones was a member of Waco Baptist Church and a retired seamstress of Hubbard Pant Company.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, J. Walter Jones; brothers, Boyd King and Lloyd King; sister, Verlin Robinson; and grandson, Justin Shealy.
Survivors include children, Glenda and Robert Shealy, of Douglasville, Patricia and Randall Ayers, of Buchanan; brother, Barry and Lynn King, of Waco; grandchildren, Gina and Nathan Wisniewski, Brett and Kyla Shealy, Joey and Carolyn Ayers, Starsha Shealy; great-grandchildren, Mason Henry, Cole Henry, Clayton Henry, Kylie Henry, Zane Shealy, Jack Shealy, Ben Kennard, Michael Ayers and Daniel Ayers; special family, Rhonda Pope and Patricia Lawler; special sister-in-law, Doris King; and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 3, 2021, between the hours of 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Hightower Funeral Home with the Rev. Jason Hatchett and the Rev. Travis Pritchard officiating. Music will be provided by Melanie Robinson Bell and Nancy King. Joey Ayers, Brett Shealy, Mason Henry, Cole Henry, Clayton Henry, Billy Joe King and Shannon Dockery will serve as pallbearers. Jeffery Jones and Zane Shealy will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Share thoughts and memories at www.high
In lieu of flowers, those desiring to do so, please make donations to Tanner Hospice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.