Allie Mae Hutcheson, 92, of Carrollton, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.
She was born on July 24, 1929, in Carrollton, Georgia, daughter to the late Wilburn and Ola Kate Phillips.
Allie was the oldest member of her church, Bethel Campground Church, and was very faithful attending.
She was the second in a family of five children. She attended Burwell School where she graduated.
Allie loved going fishing at the pond and front porch sitting where she loved to watch her flowers grow. She always enjoyed her yardwork and visiting with family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Allie was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Joel Hutcheson; sisters, Catherine Harrington, and Barbara Jean Braswell; brother, W.T. Phillips; grandchildren, Emily Hutcheson and Jeff Bennett.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Larry Joel “Hut” Hutcheson, and Peggy Ann Hutcheson Bennett; sister, Doris Phillips Crook; grandchildren, Dan and Lara Hutcheson, Matt and Bethany Hutcheson, Rhonda and Jackie Ganues, Jody and Monica Bennett; seven great-grandchildren and a multitude of nieces and nephews.
There was a graveside service on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Bethel Campground Church located at 724 Bethel Church Road, Carrollton, GA 30117, with Preacher Thomas Farmer officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Bethel Campground Church or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in Honor of Allie Mae Hutcheson.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
