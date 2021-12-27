Charles Allen Murrah, 86, of Carrollton, died Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021.
Mr. Murrah was born March 17, 1935, on Longview St. in Carrollton. He was the son of the late Lester Murrah and Clara Mae Williamson Murrah. He graduated from Maple Street School, Carrollton High School, West Georgia College and Georgia Tech. He worked at Southwire in Engineering and purchasing, Duffey Sausage Company and CBS, Inc. where he was the first person hired at Carrollton to represent CBS during the construction of the world’s largest record and tape manufacturing plant. After completion of the plant he was the plant purchasing manager until retirement at age 62.
He was a lifelong automobile enthusiast and member of the Model-A restorer club of America. He was a woodworker, gardener, and general do-it-yourselfer. He designed his home and built a 500 square foot addition to it himself. He joined the Carrollton Lions Club on his 25th birthday and was active in the club for 61 years.
He was recipient of the Melvin Jones Fellow award. He was a member of the First United Methodist of Carrollton where he taught Sunday school and achieved more than sixty eight years of perfect Sunday school attendance. He enjoyed water skiing, tennis and softball which he played until his mid seventies. He was proud of being named to the Amateur Softball Association of America All-American team during the 1993 Men’s masters 55 and over slow pitch national championship tournament.
He is survived by, Leslie McCall; his children, Charles Allen Murrah Jr., Amy Patricia Murrah Harris, her husband Cliff, Joseph William Murrah and his wife, the former Amy Williamson; grandchildren, Lauren Harris, Samantha Murrah (Chris) Simonton, Jim Harris, Chip Murrah, Emily Murrah, Ally Murrah, Madison Harris (Sam) Cromley, Bess Murrah and sister, Nancy Murrah Penland of Griffin, Georgia. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of fifty years, Patricia Eleam Murrah who grew up in Summerville, Georgia.
Out of precaution with the rise of COVID-19, a private memorial service will be held Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Carrollton First United Methodist Church for family, his Sunday School class and Lion’s Club members. Those wishing can attend the service virtually through the live stream at www.cfumc.com/live.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Georgia Lions Lighthouse Foundation, 5582 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, GA 30341 or Carrollton First United Methodist Church, 206 Newnan St., Carrollton, Georgia 30117.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almon
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.