Carrollton, GA (30117)

Today

Cloudy and damp with rain this morning...then becoming partly cloudy. Near record high temperatures. High 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Thunder possible. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.