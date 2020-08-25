Allan Bruce Guest, 76, of Douglasville, Georgia, died on Thursday, Aug. 20.
Viewing was held from 1 p.m to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 23, at Jones Wynn Funeral home in Douglasville. Funeral Service followed immediately thereafter at 3 p.m. Graveside Services and Masonic Rites were on Monday, Aug. 24, beginning at 4 p.m. at the Guest Mill Pond Cemetery near Pearson, Georgia.
Flowers will be accepted, donations made to your charity of choice are equally appreciated.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements. 770-942-2311
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.