Alkini Elder Bailey, 53, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Feb. 11, 2021.
Services will be conducted on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at 11:15 a.m. at A Place of Refuge Church, 106 Refuge Way in Carrollton. Interment will follow in Antioch Clem Baptist Church in Carrollton. Pre-services were on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at the church from 6:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.
Arrangements entrusted to Walker Funeral Home 709 Alabama St. Carrollton, Ga. 30117, 770-832-9059.
