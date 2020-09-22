Mrs. Alice Janelle McCormick Shadinger, 81, of Ranburne, formerly of Roopville, passed away on Sept. 17, 2020.
Her funeral was on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at 3 p.m. at the chapel of Stutts Funeral Home with Rev. Curtis Holloway officiating. Interment followed in Jesus Is the Way Church Cemetery.
The family accepted visitors at Stutts Funeral Home on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Mrs. Shadinger was born on July 3, 1939, in Troup County to the late-Monroe McCormick and -Ira Mae Williams McCormick.
She was a dedicated member of Jesus Is the Way Church for more than 50 years. She loved to read her Bible every day and attended worship when she was able.
It was said that she was able to light up a room with her personality. She had a great sense of humor and was loved by everyone.
She enjoyed working in her garden growing delicious vegetables each summer. She also liked to go out to eat at Captain D’s. Cappuccino was one of her favorite drinks.
She was a wife and mother who loved unconditionally and saw to the needs of the home. Her most precious moments were spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include: one daughter, Anita Merrill (Mark) of Ranburne; one son, Tim Shadinger of Roopville; four grandchildren, Leanne Merrill, Brandon Shadinger (Marissa), Megan Merrill, and Savannah Shadinger; three great-grandchildren, Emerson and Matthew Merrill and Adelaide Shadinger; one sister, Linda Parrish; two brothers, Howard McCormick and Winford McCormick; and a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Otis Lee Shadinger; a sister, Louise Houston; and two brothers, Jimmy McCormick and Lee McCormick.
Those who wish may write memorial tributes at www.stuttsfuneral
Stutts Funeral Home of Franklin, Georgia, in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.