Alice “Juanita” Bishop, 80, of College Park, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at a local healthcare facility.
She was born in Buchanan, Georgia, on Dec. 2, 1940, daughter of the late James Lee Hamil and Betty Bush Hamil. She was a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church in Fairburn.
Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Lee Bishop; and her brother, Donald Hamil.
Survivors include her children, Charles Steven and Laura Bishop, of Fayetteville, James Michael “Mike” Bishop, and Jessica, of Cartersville, Lee Bishop and Darlene, of Newnan; grandchildren, Cowan and Ashley Bishop, Chris Bishop, Jake Bishop, Matt Bishop, Shelby Bishop, Amber Bishop and Catie Bishop; great-grandchildren, Cash Bishop and Coleigh Bishop.
The family received friends on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Service was on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at 3 p.m. from the chapel of Hightower Funeral Home with the Rev. Oscar Cope and the Rev. Bob Morgan officiating. Interment followed in Edwards Cemetery.
Share thoughts and memories at www.high
Hightower Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.