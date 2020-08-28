Alice Hampton, 91, of Stockbridge, Georgia, died on Aug. 20, 2020.
Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Riverdale Chapel, 6580 Church Street in Riverdale, Georgia, 30274.
Viewing will be on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Riverdale Chapel.
Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
