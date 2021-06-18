Alice Faye Bryan of Buchanan, Georgia, died on Wednesday, June 16, 2021.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 2 p.m. Antioch Cemetery in Arabi, Georgia.

Service information

Jun 19
Graveside Service
Saturday, June 19, 2021
2:00PM
Arabi Cemetery
US Hwy 41 North
Arabi, GA 31712
