Alfred 'Gene' Wright

Alfred Eugene Wright was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on June 6, 1934. His parents were Tom and Goldie Wright. He had an older brother Clarence and would be joined by another brother Jerry and a little sister Verna. The fact that he was born at the end of the Great Depression and during the Dust Bowl would shape the man he would become. He was also affected by the loss of his father. He would tell you that his father didn’t come home from WW 2. Tom wasn’t killed. He chose to go home to someone else. These events made Gene a hard worker, a lover of plants and a great father.
After the war, Goldie moved her four children back to Oklahoma and got her teaching degree. Al Gene (as he was known growing up) started sixth grade in Bethany, OK. On that first day, he met the friends he would treasure for the rest of his life. They were the twins L.E. and R.D. White, John Andrews, and Val Cochran. He also met his future wife, Ollie, that day. She wasn’t the only thing he fell in love with that year. He also fell in love with the game of baseball.
Gene enjoyed watching a baseball game, but he loved playing the game. He and his friends played a lot! And as they played, they got better and better. By the end of high school, three of them had signed with pro teams. Gene signed with the Cleveland Indians, and off he went to the Texas League. Gene was a pitcher and famous for his “forkball.” He was also famous for arguing with umpires and managers. L.E. and Ollie would tell the story of traveling through the Texas heat to watch Gene pitch only to have him join them in the stands after the first inning because he had gotten thrown out for arguing with his coach. This penchant for arguing got him in trouble not only in the minors, but also with the over-50 softball league and his grandson’s Little League.
By 1953, Gene had decided to leave baseball. He married Ollie and began his career as a salesman. He started with McKesson Robbins in 1956 breaking sales records year after year. He worked his way up to district manager. During these years he also grew his family. Curtis arrived in 1956 and then Sheri joined them in 1963. In 1969, he left McKesson and joined Zayre Corp which is now T.J. Maxx. This was a huge change for the young family because it meant leaving Oklahoma for Connecticut and then on to Massachusetts.
Gene left Zayre in 1974 and began working with Americal. They had hired him to find and buy a sock mill. Then he was to stay and become the mill’s general manager. Gene would travel the United States looking for a mill, so he decided the best way to do this was to buy a truck and travel trailer, load his family up and go on a road trip. All through the summer of 1974, the Wright family traveled from coast to coast looking at mills, museums and national parks. Their travels finally brought them to Carrollton, Georgia, where Gene, on behalf of Americal, bought Maryon Mills.
After searching for a home to buy in Carrollton, Gene gave up and decided to design his own house. He drew the blueprints and acted as the contractor. He was very proud of that house. The house was always full of friends and family. At one time, four generations of the Wright family lived in the house together. And as proud as he was of this house, he was even more proud of the native plant trail he created behind the house. He spent years cutting a trail along the hillside and collecting plants to inhabit his trail. In the summer Gene and Ollie would host an ice cream social/guided plant tour. In October, there would be a Haunted Trail, in November, a Turkey Shoot.
Eventually, Gene left Americal and bought a fabric printing company. His company, SMI Fabric Printers, worked with the Disney Company to design fabric used in several of their Disney World hotels. This was a very productive time for Gene. He was a member of the group that helped spearhead the renovations of the train depot. He worked hard as a Golden K member on their annual pancake breakfast. He was a proud member of the ROMEO Club. (Retired Old Men Eating Out).
By this time, he was also busy with grandchildren, Christopher, Catherine, and Andrew. Tragically, Catherine preceded him in death. Gene loved going to the boys’ sporting events. Watching Chris play football and wrestle and Drew play tennis was a highlight for him. At the same time, he was also caring for his wife Ollie, who succumbed to Alzheimer’s at home in 2006.
Gene enjoyed good health into his 80s. He had moved from his home in Roopville to his daughter’s home in Whitesburg. He had his own one-bedroom apartment next to her house. Gene loved to travel, and in the summer of 2018, he and his friend David Green took a three-week trip through Oklahoma and Texas.
They stopped by Yukon, OK, for an onion burger and stood on the corner of Wright St in Estelline, Texas. But most importantly, Gene got to visit and talk baseball with L.E. White in Bethany, OK. Every summer, Gene’s kids would throw him a BBQ birthday party, until 2019. Days before the party, he went in for heart surgery. Exactly a year later he fell and broke his hip. Gene never fully recovered. His daughter Sheri promised to keep him at home. She kept her promise. Alfred Eugene Wright died in Whitesburg on Dec. 12, 2020. He will be missed by most.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.