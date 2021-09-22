Alford Veal, 87, of Carrollton Georgia passed away on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.
Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at noon at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Roopville, GA. Pastor Fredrick Ricks will officiate. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
His viewing will be Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Walker Funeral Home Chapel in Carrollton, GA. from 5 to 7 p.m. For the safety of the family and others, everyone attending must wear a mask to the viewing and the funeral services. Arrangements entrusted to: Walker Funeral Home, 709 Alabama St. Carrollton, GA 30117; 770-832-9059.
